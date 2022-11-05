BNP's dream of overthrowing govt will not be fulfilled: Quader

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 06:23 pm

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader drew the BNP's attention to the Awami League conference in Cumilla and asked the party to visit the place and see how many people attended a metropolitan gathering.

"Come to Cumilla and see how many people have come to a metropolitan conference. The dream you are dreaming of overthrowing the government will fly like camphor. Sheikh Hasina will be the prime minister in the future," said the minister while addressing the conference in Cumilla on Saturday (5 November).

Quader, also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, criticised BNP's divisional programme claiming that BNP held the rally in Barishal after bringing money from Dubai. 

Throwing a challenge to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul, Quader said, "The final game will be played in December. There will be a game against looting, a game against corruption."

The AL leader also accused the BNP of stealing votes.  

Obaidul Quader also criticised BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman hurling questions at Fakhrul that one who fled the country to escape trial will bring down the government? 

"Dreams, all colorful dreams," Quader remarked.

Referring to the economic crisis, he admitted that the lower and middle classes of the country are suffering. 

"But this crisis is global. We are not responsible for this."

 

