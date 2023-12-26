Come to polling centres early, cast votes for 'boat': PM Hasina at Taraganj rally

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today (26 December) requested all voters to go to the polling centres early in the morning and cast their ballots for 'boat' to allow her party serve them again.

"The election will be held on 7 January. Please go to the polling centres early in the morning with other voters and cast your votes for boat (the electoral symbol of Awami League)," she said while addressing a public rally at Taraganj Degree College.

The premier's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present at the time.

PM said that boat is the symbol of Prophet Nuh's (AS) ark that saved the human race during the Great Flood.

"This boat gave you independence and developed your living standard," she asserted.

"Will you cast your votes for the boat? Promise me, please raise your hands," she asked while the audience raised their hands and chanted slogans for the AL election symbol.

She also introduced the Awami League nominated candidate for the Rangpur-2 constituency Abul Kalam Mohammad Ahasanul Huq Chowdhury (Duke) at the rally and requested all to vote for him.

Referring to numerous implemented development programmes of the government in the last 15 years, Hasina said that it was possible for the government as the people voted for her party in the last three elections.

She also said that there are some development programmes left unfinished to materialise the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

These are to make the country free from homeless and landless people and eradicate poverty, she said.

"All people will have beautiful lives, we are working towards that ambition," she said.

She said that no one will be neglected in the country of Bangabandhu.

"We want to take the country forward. Currently, we have the status of a developing country. Keeping that in mind, we want to make Bangladesh a developed country. This country will be developed only if the symbol boat remains in power," she said.

Highlighting her goodwill for the country and countrymen, Hasina said, "I have nothing to lose and nothing to gain. But you have to stay well. Your life will be beautiful. My goal is to provide your children with a beautiful life from generation to generation."

Taraganj upazila Awami League President Alhaj Atia Rahman presided over the rally while the Awami League nominated candidate for Rangpur-2 constituency Abul Kalam Mohammad Ahasanul Huq Chowdhury (Duke) spoke at the programme.