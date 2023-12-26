Come to polling centres early, cast votes for 'boat': PM Hasina at Taraganj rally

Politics

UNB
26 December, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 03:15 pm

Related News

Come to polling centres early, cast votes for 'boat': PM Hasina at Taraganj rally

She said that no one will be neglected in the country of Bangabandhu.

UNB
26 December, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 03:15 pm
File Photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
File Photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today (26 December) requested all voters to go to the polling centres early in the morning and cast their ballots for 'boat' to allow her party serve them again.

"The election will be held on 7 January. Please go to the polling centres early in the morning with other voters and cast your votes for boat (the electoral symbol of Awami League)," she said while addressing a public rally at Taraganj Degree College.

The premier's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present at the time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

PM said that boat is the symbol of Prophet Nuh's (AS) ark that saved the human race during the Great Flood.

"This boat gave you independence and developed your living standard," she asserted.

"Will you cast your votes for the boat? Promise me, please raise your hands," she asked while the audience raised their hands and chanted slogans for the AL election symbol.

This boat gave you independence and developed your living standard

PM Hasina

She also introduced the Awami League nominated candidate for the Rangpur-2 constituency Abul Kalam Mohammad Ahasanul Huq Chowdhury (Duke) at the rally and requested all to vote for him.

Referring to numerous implemented development programmes of the government in the last 15 years, Hasina said that it was possible for the government as the people voted for her party in the last three elections.

She also said that there are some development programmes left unfinished to materialise the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

These are to make the country free from homeless and landless people and eradicate poverty, she said.

"All people will have beautiful lives, we are working towards that ambition," she said.

She said that no one will be neglected in the country of Bangabandhu.

"We want to take the country forward. Currently, we have the status of a developing country. Keeping that in mind, we want to make Bangladesh a developed country. This country will be developed only if the symbol boat remains in power," she said.

Highlighting her goodwill for the country and countrymen, Hasina said, "I have nothing to lose and nothing to gain. But you have to stay well. Your life will be beautiful. My goal is to provide your children with a beautiful life from generation to generation."

Taraganj upazila Awami League President Alhaj Atia Rahman presided over the rally while the Awami League nominated candidate for Rangpur-2 constituency Abul Kalam Mohammad Ahasanul Huq Chowdhury (Duke) spoke at the programme.

Bangladesh / Top News

PM Sheikh Hasina / Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh / JS polls / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new 4V looks mostly the same as the previous one but has a more balanced chassis design, a new headlight design and a new exhaust. Photo: Akif Hamid

TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V: A new fuel-injected experience

29m | Wheels
Phantasm of feelings

Phantasm of feelings

49m | Features
Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

6h | Panorama
The BSP party office in Mirpur-1 is busy designing and printing banners and posters. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

BSP: Islam at heart, ektara in hand

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

3h | Videos
Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

17h | Videos
Death Predictor AI: Life2vec

Death Predictor AI: Life2vec

4h | Videos
Bangladesh, 3rd largest food importer in the world: FAO

Bangladesh, 3rd largest food importer in the world: FAO

6h | Videos