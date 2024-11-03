Clear position on AL, Jatiyo Party: Student body to BNP

In response to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's recent remarks that they are against banning of any political party, including the Awami League, Chhatra Odhikar Parishad President Bin Yasin Mollah has asked the BNP to clear its position to this end.

"You [the BNP] are a large political party. If you want to sit in the Parliament with the Awami League and the Jatiyo Party – people want to know your clear position [in this regard]," Yasin said at a press conference under the banner of the "Anti-fascist students, workers and public" at the teachers-student centre of Dhaka University on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the BNP is not in favour of banning any political party. "Who are we to ban political parties? It is the people who will decide."

Asked about the recent incidents revolving around the Jatiyo Party, Fakhrul said there is a "conspiracy" to destabilise the country. "A non-issue has been made into a bigger issue to hatch a new conspiracy."

Addressing at the press conference today, the student body also demanded that the parties – who acted as the cohorts of the fascist Awami League and Jatiyo Party and were involved in enforced disappearances, murder and genocide -- must be barred from participating in the next election.

Yasin alleged that the Jatiyo Party is currently executing its efforts for the rehabilitation of the Awami League in the country.

Referring to the recent clash in the capital's Kakrail, he alleged that the Awami League cadres equipped with arms had carried out an attack on the torch procession [by Anti-fascist students, workers and public] in front of the Jatiyo Party office.

Yasin also demanded that the assets of the MPs and ministers who took part in the 2024 national polls should be investigated.