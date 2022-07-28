Clashes usually ensue after tight elections: CEC

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 01:20 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said that when the elections are tight, clashes usually erupt at the end of the polls.

"When there is a tight fight, clashes start at the end. It happened yesterday too. A child was killed," he said during the Election Commission's (EC) dialogue with Gono Forum on Thursday (28 July). 

Toddler shot dead in Thakurgaon centring election result

"Voting was held in 68 union councils including municipal upazila councils across the country on Wednesday. After the election, the EC in a press release deemed it a fair vote, but the supporters of the two member candidates clashed over the announcement of the UP election results in Thakurgaon's Ranishankail. Police opened fire to bring the situation under control. A child died in police firing," the CEC added. 

"I called at 10 o'clock last night. Asked the administration what happened," he added. 

Referring to the political parties, Habibul Awal said "You control the politics of the country. We can never control politics. We only have a ballot box where a voter goes and puts the paper, the responsibility is limited." 

Speaking about the country's political culture, he said, "It is your responsibility to maintain and improve it."

The EC is in dialogue with 39 registered political parties of the country to discuss the 12th National Assembly elections.

