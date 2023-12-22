Clashes between AL nominee, independent candidate mar Ctg-15 election campaigns

Over the last three days, at least 20 individuals were injured in violent clashes between the supporters of Awami League candidate Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi and independent candidate, former upazila chairman, and upazila Awami League President industrialist Abdul Motaleb. 

The electoral atmosphere in Chattogram-15 has become increasingly tense as supporters of two Awami League leaders— one contesting the national election with the 'boat' symbol and the other independently—find themselves frequently embroiled in conflicts.

Over the last three days, at least 20 individuals were injured in violent clashes between the supporters of Awami League candidate Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi and independent candidate, former upazila chairman, and upazila Awami League President industrialist Abdul Motaleb. 

A prolonged conflict between Nadvi and Motaleb has led to numerous clashes over the past three years.

Locals reported that on Tuesday, former UP member Ilias Shaheen was allegedly attacked by Motaleb's supporters while campaigning for Nadvi in South Charti of Satkania upazila. The attack led to the vandalism of several shops and houses.

The following day (Wednesday) around 12:30 pm, allegations surfaced that Nadvi's supporters opened fire at the house of West Dhemsha UP Chairman Riduanul Islam Sumon, a supporter of independent candidate Motaleb, in Satkania. Three vehicles and Motaleb's election camp were also vandalised.

On Thursday around 7 pm, Nadvi's wife, Rizia Reza Chowdhury, was attacked during an election campaign, resulting in injuries to her brother Charati UP Chairman Md Ruhullah Chowdhury and around 10 others.

When contacted, Awami League candidate Nadvi said, "The administration has been instructed to recover illegal weapons and arrest terrorists, but they haven't. Consequently, they are now engaged in election violence. If prompt action is not taken, fair elections will be compromised."

These attacks are orchestrated by independent candidate MA Motaleb to intimidate voters, he added.

In response, AMM Minhazur Rahman, the chief coordinator of the election management committee for independent candidate Abdul Motaleb, said, "Rizia Reza Chowdhury made sarcastic remarks to local people during the election campaign. Locals have long been displeased with Rizia Reza and UP Chairman Ruhullah Chowdhury for various reasons. During the campaign, individuals accompanying Rizia Reza Chowdhury reportedly assaulted two boys in the Charti area. Overall, they are victims of public outrage. This is not an election issue."

Minhazur Rahman added, "We have instructed all activists and supporters to avoid any kind of trouble. The candidate will not take responsibility for any incidents."

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkania Model Police Station Priton Sarkar said, "We have visited the spot, and two cases have been registered for the incidents on 19 and 20 December. Necessary action will be taken."

