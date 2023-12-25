Clash between supporters of Tangail-5 candidates leaves 3 with gunshot wounds; 2 held

Injured Baghil Union Jubo League activist receive treatment at Tangail Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital following a clash with Tangail-5 (Sadar) independent candidate Sanowar Hossain's supporters on Sunday night, 24 December.

A clash between supporters of Tangail-5 AL candidate Mamunur Rahman and independent candidate Sanowar Hossain resulted in three individuals sustaining gunshot wounds on Sunday night.

The victims were identified as Baghil Union Jubo League General Secretary Roknuzzaman Rokon and activists Siam and Emdadul Haque.

The incident occurred at Baghil Union of the upazila around 11pm on Sunday (24 December).

Following the incident, police arrested two activists of independent candidate Sanowar Hossain, Tangail Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Lokman Hossain said.

The OC assured that the overall situation in the area is now under control.

Awami League candidate Mamunur Rahman alleged that the supporters of independent candidate Sanowar Hossain initiated the violence by opening fire on the procession organised by his supporters in favour of the boat symbol in Baghil.

"Three individuals, including the union Jubo League general secretary, sustained gunshot injuries during the attack. They have been admitted to Tangail Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital," he told The Business Standard.

Among the injured, Roknuzzaman was transferred to Dhaka for advanced medical treatment as his condition deteriorated