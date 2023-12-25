Clash between supporters of Tangail-5 candidates leaves 3 with gunshot wounds; 2 held

Politics

TBS Report
25 December, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 09:25 am

Related News

Clash between supporters of Tangail-5 candidates leaves 3 with gunshot wounds; 2 held

TBS Report
25 December, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 09:25 am
Injured Baghil Union Jubo League activist receive treatment at Tangail Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital following a clash with Tangail-5 (Sadar) independent candidate Sanowar Hossain&#039;s supporters on Sunday night, 24 December.
Injured Baghil Union Jubo League activist receive treatment at Tangail Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital following a clash with Tangail-5 (Sadar) independent candidate Sanowar Hossain's supporters on Sunday night, 24 December.

A clash between supporters of Tangail-5 AL candidate Mamunur Rahman and independent candidate Sanowar Hossain resulted in three individuals sustaining gunshot wounds on Sunday night.

The victims were identified as Baghil Union Jubo League General Secretary Roknuzzaman Rokon and activists Siam and Emdadul Haque. 

The incident occurred at Baghil Union of the upazila around 11pm on Sunday (24 December).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Following the incident, police arrested two activists of independent candidate Sanowar Hossain, Tangail Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Lokman Hossain said.

The OC assured that the overall situation in the area is now under control.

Awami League candidate Mamunur Rahman alleged that the supporters of independent candidate Sanowar Hossain initiated the violence by opening fire on the procession organised by his supporters in favour of the boat symbol in Baghil.

"Three individuals, including the union Jubo League general secretary, sustained gunshot injuries during the attack. They have been admitted to Tangail Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital," he told The Business Standard.

Among the injured, Roknuzzaman was transferred to Dhaka for advanced medical treatment as his condition deteriorated

Bangladesh / Top News

Tangail / JS polls / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taking care of workers is a manufacturers’ responsibility, it’s also a core responsibility of buyers in any form of sustainable and ethical business. Photo: TBS

Enhancing efficiency: A way forward to adopt the new minimum wage

1h | Panorama
It is the cold, crisp days in long-ago Decembers I go back to as I watch the Christmas lights go on all across London. Photo: Bloomberg

In the light of Christmas

1h | Panorama
The auditorium. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

NPP: The P's stand for participation and percentage

1h | Panorama
Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The joy of Christmas is overshadowed by sadness in the Birthplace of Jesus

The joy of Christmas is overshadowed by sadness in the Birthplace of Jesus

11h | Multimedia
The Uniform Man

The Uniform Man

13h | Multimedia
Negative football-related incidents to recall in 2023

Negative football-related incidents to recall in 2023

12h | Multimedia
Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

14h | Multimedia