BNP-police clashes: Party activists, leaders, including Aman Ullah and Gayeshwar detained

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 02:14 pm

BNP leaders and activists in clash with police in the capital&#039;s Jatrabari on Saturday. Photo: TBS
BNP leaders and activists in clash with police in the capital's Jatrabari on Saturday. Photo: TBS

The BNP leaders and activists clashed with the police at Jatrabari, Gabtoli and Dholaikhal in the capital over the sit-in program to press home the party's demand for election under a non-partisan government.

BNP Dhaka Metropolitan North Convener Amanullah Aman was detained from Gabtoli by police, DMP Joint Commissioner Liton Kumar Shaha confirmed. 

At least 30 people have been detained from Gabtoli so far, a police official said.

Meanwhile, another 7-8 BNP men, including the party's senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, who was injured during a police charge, have been detained from Jatrabari. 

BNP Dhaka Metropolitan North Convener Amanullah Aman have been detained from Gabtoli. Photo: TBS
BNP Dhaka Metropolitan North Convener Amanullah Aman have been detained from Gabtoli. Photo: TBS

In a video clip obtained from the spot, it was seen that detective branch officials in civil dress and police charged Gayeshwar with sticks. At one point, he fell to the ground. 

Gayeshwar has been taken to the detective branch office, multiple DMP officials confirmed.

Earlier, police arrested several other BNP men from Gabtoli SA Khaleque Bus Station, the place where the party was scheduled to hold a sit-in programme today.

Police detained BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy from Jatrabari. Photo: TBS
Police detained BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy from Jatrabari. Photo: TBS

Both the Jatrabari and Dholaikhal of the clashes began around 11:30am. At the time of filing this report, chases and counter-chases were going on, and both are throwing brickbats at each other. 

BNP activists get into a clash with police in Jatrabari. Photo: TBS
BNP activists get into a clash with police in Jatrabari. Photo: TBS

Thousands of party leaders and activists, led by Dhaka district BNP General Secretary Nipun Roy, participated in the Dholaikhal sit-in. They took position on the streets and chanted anti-government slogans.

BNP announced the sit-in program from its grand rally yesterday (28 July) to press home the party's one-point demand that includes election under a non-partisan government after the resignation of the ruling party and dissolution of the parliament.

