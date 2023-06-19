Clarify your stance on Bangladesh's democracy: Gayeshwar to India

UNB
19 June, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 09:59 pm

UNB

19 June, 2023, 08:20 pm

Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 09:59 pm

UNB
19 June, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 09:59 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Monday called upon neighbouring state India to make its position clear on the question of democracy in Bangladesh.

Speaking at a human chain programme, he also asked Indian authorities to focus on building relations with the 18 crore people of Bangladesh, instead of some individuals and a particular party, indicating the ruling Awami League.

"You don't need to make us win the election. The people of Bangladesh want to know clearly your (India's) position on the question of democracy," the BNP leader said.

Nari O Shishu Odhikar Forum, a platform of BNP, formed the human chain in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office, protesting the assault on Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader Nadia Nusrat by Chhatra League and Jubo League 'cadres' in Chattogram's Mirsarai before sending her to jail in a false case.

Gayeshwar, a BNP standing committee member, said their party wants to maintain a good friendship with India as a close neighbour. "We need friendship as we don't like quarrels."

He urged the members of India's intelligence agencies and others who send reports to their country on Bangladesh to try to look in their eyes and understand the pulse of the people.

"India is a democratic country, but its neighbour Bangladesh lacks democracy. The people of this country blame India for it," the BNP leader observed.

He also asked the Indian policymakers and politicians to rethink whether their country will only keep friendship with Sheikh Hasina and Awami League or with the 18 crore people of Bangladesh.

"It'll be a genuine, dignified and sustainable friendship if you can make it with 18 crore people. There's no point in making friendship with one person or one party," Gayeshwar said.

He said India needs to change its political culture regarding its relations with Bangladesh.  "You need to get the right information and take the right steps in this regard."

The BNP leader also urged the government to step down accepting the 10-point demand of the opposition parties for the sake of restoring democracy and voting rights of people.   

Referring to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's comment on BNP's participation in the next polls, he said their party will surely take part in the election under a non-party neutral government, not under any 'vote thief'.

Gayeshwar also said those who indulged in misdeeds like killing and enforced disappearance will be brought to justice if a pro-people government is established through a credible election under a neutral administration.

