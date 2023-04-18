City polls: Some BNP leaders mull contesting independently

Although the BNP has decided to stay away from all elections under the current government, some of its leaders are considering contesting the upcoming mayoral polls to five city corporations as independent candidates.

The party had already anticipated that some of its leaders may be influenced by the government and become independent candidates, in the manner of Ukil Abdus Sattar who took part in the Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls, said BNP sources.

At a moment when the BNP is in a movement to topple the government, any election participation by the party in any form may lead to a dent in the effort, they said.

However, a section of the party feels that the BNP should be strategic and place independent candidates in the five city elections.

They argued that even if the government rigs the election, the demand for a caretaker election will be stronger. If they win, the morale of the party will be strengthened.

It will also be a "test case" for the newly formed Election Commission, they said.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told The Business Standard that under the Awami League, there is no question of participating in any kind of local government or national elections.

"An organisational decision will be taken against anyone going against the party's decision and contesting independently," he said.

According to BNP sources, it is also possible that if some contest as independent candidates, they will be expelled or suspended from the party, which will be through mutual understanding.

However, the party will not vehemently oppose anyone from contesting independently and will not prevent local leaders and activists from supporting their campaigns.

Sylhet city

It is still unclear whether or not Ariful Haque Chowdhury, the current mayor of Sylhet City Corporation, will be a candidate this time.

However, he hinted at contesting as an independent in a statement after returning from the UK on Saturday.

A few people close to the mayor also said that Ariful Haque may resign from the BNP and become a candidate under the banner of Nagorik Committee.

In this regard, Ariful Haque Chowdhury told TBS that the people of Sylhet want him to contest even if the party does not go to the elections.

"I will quickly take a decision after discussing these issues with the party and the citizens of Sylhet," he added.

Khulna city

Nazrul Islam Manju, the mayoral candidate of the BNP in the previous Khulna City Corporation election, told TBS that "I am waiting for the party signal, but I have not received any yet."

However, the BNP should participate in the polls as part of its movement and the Awami League should not be allowed to have a field day in the polls.

Rajshahi city

Mohammad Mosaddek Hossain Bulbul, the former mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation, said the party's main demands are a caretaker government and the release of Khaleda Zia.

"I will not break away from the party decision and contest in the election," he said.

He was also not aware of anyone from the BNP contesting independently.

Barishal city

Meanwhile, Kamrul Ahsan Rupan, son of former BNP mayor of Barishal Ahsan Habib Kamal, has announced that he will run as an independent candidate.

However, he does not hold any party position.

Kamrul Ahsan Rupon told TBS that he would have sought BNP nomination had the party participated in the elections.

Gazipur city

Hasan Sarkar, the BNP's candidate in the previous Gazipur City Corporation election, said he will not let the Awami League "score goals in an empty field".

If the party goes to the polls, he will contest, he said. However, if the party does not go to the polls, his nephew Shah Noor Islam will contest as an independent candidate.

Shah Noor Islam has no party position.

Elections will be held in Gazipur on 25 May, Khulna and Barishal on 12 June and Rajshahi and Sylhet on 21 June.