City polls: BNP urges voters not to participate

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP has urged voters not to participate in implementing the party's previous decision of not being involved in the upcoming five-city polls.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's standing committee on Monday.

The Business Standard received a copy of the decision taken in the meeting which said, "In order to implement the BNP's previous decision of not participating in the five city corporation elections, voters are urged not to participate in the polls, which will be held under the current Election Commissioner."

The BNP feels that the city corporation elections, held under the ruling government, are influenced by political motives.

"No election will be neutral, free and fair under this government. So, the city corporation elections will also be controlled by the government. It will not reflect public opinion. That's why, the BNP has decided not to participate in this meaningless election," said BNP leaders at the meeting.

The party's standing committee strongly appealed to the people not to participate "in this farcical election."

Besides, the BNP discussed about bringing all democratic forces into the field in the party's ongoing movement.

BNP leaders Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Babu Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with other members of the standing committee were present in the meeting.