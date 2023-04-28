City polls: BNP grassroots desperate to run for councillors

Hundreds of BNP grassroots leaders are now moving to contest for the councillor posts in the upcoming city corporation polls slated for May and June although the opposition party has announced to boycott the elections, report our correspondents.

The aspiring councillors started their campaigns with much enthusiasm after the Election Commission had announced election schedules for five city corporations – Gazipur, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Barishal and Khulna – early this month. The electoral campaigns heated up during the Eid vacation.

Talking to The Business Standard, a number of these grassroots leaders said they have no barrier to contesting the polls as the councillor position is non-partisan in nature. Yet, the party has been on a hardline on joining the councillor polls this time. But defying the party instructions, candidates expressed their determination to move on.

Most BNP-supporting contestants, including the current councillors, said their political affiliation should not be a matter in the councillor position while others said they are not in active roles in the party now.

"There is no opportunity to look at councillors from a party point of view. Candidates for this post contest on the basis of their personal acceptance," said Rezaul Hasan, present councillor for Sylhet City Corporation Ward-4.

"I am a four-time councillor of this ward. Everyone voted for me regardless of party affiliation. As a result, my party identity is not important here," he, also the outgoing joint convenor of the Sylhet Metropolitan BNP, added.

"I have been working as a politician for the welfare of the people. As the people of my ward want me as their councillor, how can I stay in house?" asked Ali Azim, a member of the Barishal BNP City unit who will contest for councillor of the Barishal City Corporation Ward-20.

Khulna Metropolitan BNP Member Ashfaqur Rahman Kakon has been Khulna City Corporation Ward-19 councillor for three consecutive terms. He always got party support in the past but this time he is being pressured not to participate in the elections.

"People want me, which is why I will contest. If the BNP does not go to the election, I will be an independent candidate," he told TBS.

"I have been elected repeatedly for my personal quality and good connection with the people. I think the party should not obstruct me," added Rashida Akter, councillor candidate for Barishal City Corporation.

Ashraful Hasan, a BNP supporter and councillor of Rajshahi City Corporation, said he has been councillor since 2013. "I have never heard that incumbent councillors do not contest further. I will move whatever the situation is."

BNP central leaders, however, repeatedly said they will not support any of their leaders-activists to contest city polls – be it in mayoral or councillor positions. "None of those who are in BNP posts will go for the elections. Those who are already councillors will also be asked not to contest. We have decided to boycott all elections under the government. We want a non-partisan, impartial caretaker government," Mizanur Rahman Minu, adviser to the BNP chairperson, told The Business Standard.

Criticising the BNP stance, Awami League leaders have been saying that although the BNP is not officially participating in the five city corporation polls, its candidates will contest the elections in disguise. "The BNP did not have candidates with the party symbol in recent municipal, upazila and union level elections, but its candidates were present everywhere 'wearing veils'. Such candidates will also contest the upcoming city elections," Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said at an event mid-this month.

On Sylhet polls, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen recently said, "One-third of those who are campaigning to be candidates in the Sylhet city elections are BNP leaders. It is good that they are coming to the polls."

In the 2018 Sylhet City Corporation polls, six BNP candidates were elected councillors and they are moving this time also. Besides, hundreds of BNP leaders and activists are also campaigning to become councillors in 56 positions through the elections to be held on 21 June on EVMs, reports our local correspondent.

In Khulna, some BNP-backed councillors left the party and joined the Awami League over the past few years. Currently, there are six BNP-supporting councillors out of 41. The incumbent councillors, along with several dozen BNP activists, will run for councillor positions this time. The elections there will be held on 12 June.

Seven ward councillors were elected in Barishal City Corporation in the last city election. Six of them, and several other BNP leaders, are going to participate in the councillor race on 12 June.

In Rajshahi, six BNP men were elected councillors in the last elections. Most of them will contest on 21 June polls while some other BNP supporters are also expected to come.