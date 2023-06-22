City corporation elections prove polls can be fair under AL govt: PM

Politics

BSS
22 June, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 01:52 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today said they have proved that elections under her government could be fair through holding the recent city corporation elections in a free and fair manner.

"We have proved that the election under the Awami League government could be free and none can make complaints against it," she said referring to the recently held city corporation elections to Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet and Rajshahi, local government elections and by-election.

She was presiding over the Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting at her official Ganabhaban this morning prior to observing the party's 74th founding anniversary tomorrow.

PM Hasina called upon the countries which are closely observing elections in Bangladesh to go through the recently held elections where people exercised their voting rights spontaneously.

"But people could not go to the polling booths to cast their votes in by-elections during the BNP regime as they looted the votes to win their candidates," she added.

AL sweeps Rajshahi, Sylhet amid record-low turnout

To this end, she referred to the by-elections in Tejgaon, Mirpur and Magura and said: "They took birth through vote dacoity and this is their habit."

She, however, greeted the countrymen for electing AL candidates as the mayors of Barishal, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet city corporations.

Sheikh Hasina said the BNP, which was declared a terrorist organisation by a Canadian court, is now calling the AL a vote thief.

"Awami League doesn't need to steal votes as it gets votes through working for the welfare of the country and thus achieving the trust and confidence of its people," she said.

The AL president said whenever her party faced defeat, it was due to conspiracies.

"Whenever the people of the country have got chance to give votes, they voted for the Awami League and the election-2008 is an example of it which was also held under the caretaker government," she said.

On the contrary, the people never vote for the terrorist organisation (BNP) as it has no interest in serving the people and working for their betterment but rather than making its own fates through large-scale corruption, the Premier continued.

"Everyone should remember that none voted for the terrorist organisation BNP. So, they did not take part in the general elections-2014 rather created anarchy through arson attacks and killing people alive by setting fire to them," she said.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader moderated the meeting.

AL Presidium Member and Deputy Leader of the House Begum Matia Chowdhury and senior member of the AL Abul Hasnat Abdullah were present on the dais.

