Citing rigging, independent mayoral candidate boycotts Banshkhali municipality polls 

Politics

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:52 pm

Independent mayoral candidate Kamrul Islam Hossaini has boycotted the Banshkhali municipality polls, accusing the Awami League (AL) candidate of vote rigging.

Announcing his boycott of the polls at the municipal office grounds on Sunday afternoon, he told reporters, "Voters are being forced to vote for the AL mayoral candidate. There was no fair environment for voting at any center. When my agents protested, they were ousted from various centers."

In a letter sent to the Returning Officer, Kamrul Islam Hossaini wrote, "Since 8:30 am, I have visited several polling centers and saw 'boat' supporters using force and pressing the EVM switch to muster votes for the boat symbol. When my agents protested, they were ousted from centers. That's why I am boycotting this farcical election."

Mayoral candidate Kamrul Islam Hossaini told The Business Standard, "As no one in the administration paid heed to my allegations, I boycotted the polls, filing a written complaint with election officials."

Jahangir Hossain, returning officer for Banshkhali municipality and additional district election officer, said, "I have received a complaint from an independent mayoral candidate. If the allegations are found to be true, action will be taken."

Awami League candidate SM Tofail bin Hossain said, "There was a fair vote on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). Anticipating his defeat before voting ended, the opposition candidate boycotted the elections."

Awami League leader SM Tofail bin Hossain contested for the post of mayor with the boat symbol, and South District BNP joint secretary Kamrul Islam Hossaini contested the polls as an independent mayoral candidate.

Besides them, 10 candidates were contesting for the posts of reserved women councilors, and 44 candidates for the posts of general councilor in the Banshkhali municipal election. The number of voters in this municipality is 26,980. Of them, 14,094 are male voters and 12,886 are female voters.

Banshkhali municipality polls 

