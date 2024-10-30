Chhatrashibir makes public its JU committee, students protest

For the first time in nearly 35 years, Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, made public its Jahangirnagar University (JU) committee by issuing a joint statement last night (29 October).

Around 11pm, the campus wing of Shibir issued a statement from their official Facebook page, demanding the revival of the Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (JUCSU) and calling for healthy, participatory politics on campus.

Following this announcement, three Shibir leaders appeared publicly: Branch President Harunur Rashid Rafi, Secretary Mohibur Rahman Mohib, and Publicity Secretary Abdullah Al Mamun Saki.

The statement came roughly 35 years after the university authority had banned Shibir at the 124th syndicate meeting on 15 August 1989.

In response, a section of JU students staged a protest rally on campus late at night.

The rally started around 1:30am from the campus area of Battala and moved through different campus roads, ending at the university's Shaheed Minar, where a brief assembly took place.

Amartya Roy, a leader of a faction of JU's student union, condemned Shibir's statement during the assembly.

"The people will never forgive those who deny the significance of 1971 and 2024. Shibir's press release is full of lies. They have never apologised for violent attacks or killings like those of Kabir and Dipu," he said.

"We have never seen Shibir take a stand against inflation or labour exploitation; instead, they focus on divisive politics like those seen at Shahbagh and Shapla Chattar. The Awami League practises similar divisive politics," he added.

Roy said, "Any organisation with blood on its hands must face justice to participate in politics. Whether through social or legal channels, they must apologise to all 14,000 students before they can operate on campus."

Sohagi Samia, an organiser of the Socialist Student Front's JU branch, also addressed the gathering.

"An organisation that never wanted Bangladesh and its independence has no place in this independent nation," she said, adding that the constitution mandates secularism, and a student organisation cannot engage in religion-based politics in a secular state.

According to available records, among the three Shibir leaders, Harunur Rashid Rafi is a student from the Department of Archaeology's 46th batch (2016-17 session), Mohibur Rahman belongs to the Department of Bangla's 47th batch (2017-18 session), and Abdullah Al Mamun Saki is from the Philosophy Department's 47th batch (2017-18 session).