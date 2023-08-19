Chhatra League set to hold biggest ever student gathering on 1 Sept

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 11:25 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to join the assembly as the chief guest

Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of ruling Awami League, is set to hold its biggest-ever student gathering at Suhrawardi Udyan in the capital on 1 September in remembrance of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

Saddam Hussain, president of Bangladesh Chhatra League, told The Business Standard Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the assembly as the chief guest.

He said the programme will begin at Suhrawardi Udyan in the afternoon on 1 September.

In a press release, the BCL central unit issued a set of instructions for its all units to make the gathering a success.

Each university, city, district, medical college, college, upazila, municipality, and union branch of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has been instructed to actively participate in the event.

Every organisational unit has been tasked with arranging executive meetings, extended meetings, and activists' meetings within their own unit as well as in their subordinate units to make the assembly a success.

To ensure the safety of the student assembly, all the units have been asked to adhere to necessary safety protocols, maintain order, and prevent any disruption to the public.

The BCL also directed its each unit to create a mass wave of people, endorsing the resounding mandate of the youth in favour of their leader, Sheikh Hasina, as the forthcoming national elections approach.

