Chhatra League 'cadres' involved in New Market violence: BNP

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday blamed Chhatra League "cadres" for the bloody violence in the city's New Market area that claimed two lives.

"An unbearable situation has now arisen in the country due to the failure of the government. The recent clashes between the traders and students in the New Market area took place entirely for the failure of the government and the inaction of the police," he said.

Speaking at an iftar party, he also said police incited the violence instead of tackling the situation. "Later, it has been proved through different media reports that the cadres of Chhatra League were completely involved in this violence."

Ziaur Rahman Foundation arranged the iftar party at Dhaka Ladies Club in the city's Eskaton.

Fakhrul alleged that law enforcers are now filing cases against BNP leaders and activists in connection with the violence. "I strongly condemn it and call upon the authorities concerned to immediately withdraw all such cases."

He also demanded that the government bring the perpetrators to justice through a fair and impartial investigation.

At least 40 people were injured as a group of Dhaka College students and shopkeepers in the New Market area fought pitched battles Tuesday following a brawl at a fast food shop on Monday night.

Later, two injured people ­– computer accessories delivery man Nahid Hasan and shop employee Morsalin – died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday and early Thursday.

Four cases were filed in connection with the violence while police detectives on Friday arrested former New Market thana BNP President Makbul Hossain in one of the cases on charges of obstructing police in performing duties, assaulting law enforcement officers, and damaging property during the clashes.

Mirza Fakhrul said the current government has turned Bangladesh into a failed state by snatching people's voting and other rights, hampering the independence of the judiciary and destroying democracy.

He called upon all professionals to build public opinion to save the country, restore democracy and human rights through a united struggle.