Chhatra League 'cadres' involved in New Market violence: BNP

Politics

UNB
22 April, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 10:09 pm

Related News

Chhatra League 'cadres' involved in New Market violence: BNP

He also said police incited the violence instead of tackling the situation

UNB
22 April, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 10:09 pm
Chhatra League &#039;cadres&#039; involved in New Market violence: BNP

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday blamed Chhatra League "cadres" for the bloody violence in the city's New Market area that claimed two lives.

"An unbearable situation has now arisen in the country due to the failure of the government. The recent clashes between the traders and students in the New Market area took place entirely for the failure of the government and the inaction of the police," he said.

Speaking at an iftar party, he also said police incited the violence instead of tackling the situation. "Later, it has been proved through different media reports that the cadres of Chhatra League were completely involved in this violence."

Ziaur Rahman Foundation arranged the iftar party at Dhaka Ladies Club in the city's Eskaton.

Fakhrul alleged that law enforcers are now filing cases against BNP leaders and activists in connection with the violence. "I strongly condemn it and call upon the authorities concerned to immediately withdraw all such cases."

He also demanded that the government bring the perpetrators to justice through a fair and impartial investigation.

At least 40 people were injured as a group of Dhaka College students and shopkeepers in the New Market area fought pitched battles Tuesday following a brawl at a fast food shop on Monday night.

Later, two injured people ­– computer accessories delivery man Nahid Hasan and shop employee Morsalin – died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday and early Thursday.

Four cases were filed in connection with the violence while police detectives on Friday arrested former New Market thana BNP President Makbul Hossain in one of the cases on charges of obstructing police in performing duties, assaulting law enforcement officers, and damaging property during the clashes.

Mirza Fakhrul said the current government has turned Bangladesh into a failed state by snatching people's voting and other rights, hampering the independence of the judiciary and destroying democracy.

He called upon all professionals to build public opinion to save the country, restore democracy and human rights through a united struggle.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / New Market clash / Chhatra League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Best Ramadan deals around town

Best Ramadan deals around town

9h | Food
As flash flood inundates haors, Boro crop worth hundreds of crores of Taka is lost. Photo: Collected

Our agro-economic practices need to change as rainfall pattern changes

10h | Panorama
5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

11h | Food
Borac Energia’s e-bikes can run for 150 km before it needs to be recharged. Photo: Noor A Alam

Borac Energia: A dream venture to produce recycled Li-Ion batteries and build e-bikes

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

1d | Videos
How to fix a toxic relationship

How to fix a toxic relationship

1d | Videos
Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

1d | Videos
Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?