Chhatra League bars Gono Odhikar Parishad’s Human Rights Day march

Politics

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 09:46 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chhatra League members barred a procession organised by the Gono Odhikar Parishad Saturday on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day.

Later, the Gono Odhikar Parishad held a protest rally in front of its central office at Zaman Tower in Purana Paltan's Bijoynagar area.

The Gono Odhikar Parishad brought out the procession led by its Member Secretary Nurul Haque Nur following a seminar calling for stopping disappearances and murders across the country.

Witnesses said leaders and activists of Chhatra League, Jubo League and Awami League have been vigilant since yesterday morning in Purana Paltan and its surrounding areas. Paltan Thana Chhatra League held a rally at Nightingale intersection in Kakrail area before Gono Odhikar Parishad brought out its procession. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

When the Gono Odhikar Parishad's procession reached the Bijoyanagar Water Tank, members of the Paltan Thana Chhatra League halted it. Later, the Gono Odhikar Parishad held a protest rally in front of their party office. No one was injured in that incident. Chhatra League leaders and activists were seen abusing the leaders and activists of the Gono Odhikar Parishad at that time.

Nurul Haque Nur, former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu), said, "The ruling party goons tried to attack the rally we organised on the occasion of International Human Rights Day. We think the attempted attack is a manifestation of the fascist character of the government. The fight against fascism must be continued till our last breath.

"There is no way other than fighting for the liberation of the people. People have to be organised to stop the disappearances and murders and continue the fight against the fascist government. Democracy will be freed on the day when a united mass resistance can be built."

'Gono Odhikar Parishad' / Chhatra League

