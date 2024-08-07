Chhatra Dal re-emerges at CU, Shibir returns to 2 Ctg colleges

After a decade of hiatus, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), student wing of BNP, has reportedly re-emerged at Chittagong University.

At the same time, the leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir, student wing of recently banned Jamaat-e-Islami, were also seen at Chittagong College and Haji Muhammad Mohsin College.

Following the recent resignation of Sheikh Hasina, they reportedly vandalised campus property and erased symbols associated with the Awami League on Monday (5 August).

Historically, Shibir had a strong presence at Chittagong College and Mohsin College. After a clash with the Chhatra League on 16 December 2015, this organisation was forced to leave the campus. The college halls were declared closed. With the recent political shift, the halls have reopened but have been found vandalised.

Attempts to contact Shibir's Chattogram metropolitan unit president Fakhrul Islam Babu for comment were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off.

Meanwhile, students started returning to the dormitories of Chittagong University since Monday. That afternoon, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists also reportedly entered the campus.

General students broke into rooms previously controlled by the Chhatra League, and discovered weapons. These weapons were later handed over to the university's security department.