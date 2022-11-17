Chhatra Dal rally creates traffic gridlock at capital’s Naya Paltan area

Vehicular movement came to a standstill at the capital's Naya Paltan area today as Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), carried out a rally marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

Thousands of JCD leaders and activists attended the rally in front of BNP's central office causing a traffic gridlock in Naya Paltan road on Thursday (17 November).

Photo: BNP Media Cell' Facebook page

Commuters suffered immensely as the roads were blocked around Shantinagar, Kakrail intersection, Dainik Bangla and Fakirapul area of the city from around 12:30pm till filing this report.

The rally formally started around 2pm in front of BNP's central office.

Additional police were deployed in the area to avert any untoward situation.

Photo: BNP Media Cell' Facebook page

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain was set to address the rally as chief guest.

On this day in 1975, amid political turmoil, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then chief of army staff Ziaur Rahman from captivity in Dhaka Cantonment, paving the way for him to come to power.

