Chhatra dal put padlocks in DU, CoU campuses

Dhaka University Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal (JCD) activists locked the gates of nine faculties of the university in support of the BNP's 48-hour "peaceful" blockade early Sunday (5 November).

"We have locked various faculties' gates and displayed banners across the campus as part of our movement," said Khorshed Alam, Dhaka University Chatra Dal's president.

According to Prothom Alo, around 12am Sunday, leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal placed a padlock and hung a banner on the gate of the Faculty of Fine Art.

However, upon receiving information, a group of leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, including some members of the faculty, went to the scene and removed the lock.

Additionally, padlocks were hung at various points in Dhaka University including the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science (INFS), Central Mosque, Institute of Education and Research, Physical Education Center, and Science Library in support of the blockade.

Leaders, activists, and university staff associated with the Chatra League later said they removed these padlocks and banners as well.

Meanwhile, at Comilla University, the Chhatra Dal have locked the main gate of the university and hung a placard that reads "Total Shutdown" on Sunday (5 November) morning.

Later at around 6:00am the university's proctorial team opened the gate for as usual entry, said the eyewitness.

"We locked the main gate supporting the blockade called by the BNP. We demand the immediate release of Begum Khaleda Zia, our leader, and the swift formation of an impartial government for the upcoming parliamentary elections. Otherwise, we will organise protests on every campus with the participation of general students," said the member secretary and president aspirant of the CoU Chhatra Dal, Mostafijur Rahman Shuvo.