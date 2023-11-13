Chhatra Dal men lock administrative building at Chittagong University

As part of the nationwide blockade programme enforced by BNP-Jamaat and their allies, the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's Chittagong University (CU) unit locked the administrative building on Monday morning.

Placards with the word 'blockade' were hung along with the lock. However, the lock was later removed by security personnel.

Chhatra Dal CU unit president Alauddin Mohsin, organising secretary Sajjad Hossain Hriday along with other activists of their party locked the gate around 5:30 am.

Later, they staged a protest march on the Hathazari-Khagrachari-Rangamati highway.

Alauddin Mohsin said, "Chittagong University Chhatra Dal held this programme as part of BNP's peaceful blockade demanding the resignation of the fascist government and elections under a non-partisan caretaker government to save the country, establishing people's right to vote, and a democratic Bangladesh."

CU proctor Nurul Azim Sikder could not be reached over the phone for comment.

Chief officer (acting) of the university's security wing, Sheikh Md. Abdur Razzak, said, "Our administrative building remains locked at night. They came quietly to create panic and left with a small lock. Our on-duty security personnel came and removed it."