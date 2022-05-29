Chhatra Dal leader sues 32 BCL men over recent clash

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 08:30 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

A female leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of BNP, has filed a case against 32 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) over Thursday's clash.

Mansura Alam, a law student of Dhaka University and a member of the convening committee of Chhatra Dal, filed the case in Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanto Islam Mallik's court on Sunday.

Shahbagh Police Station OC Moudut Haldar said, "The court took the case into cognizance and asked me to submit an investigation report."

According to the case statement, a group of Chhatra League men made an attack on the Chhatra Dal leaders and activists when they brought out a pre-scheduled procession near Doyel Chattar on 26 May.

In the case, the BCL men have been made accused of assault, attempted murder, stealing mobile phones and money from the Chhatra Dal activists.

Earlier on Tuesday (24 May), Chhatra League activists reportedly beat up JCD men on Dhaka University campus.

Following the incident, Chhatra League on Saturday (28 May) filed a case against more than 70 JCD leaders and activists.

 

