Chhatra Dal leader identified in footage showing policeman’s death: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Saturday a Chhatra Dal leader was identified in a footage showing the death of an on-duty policeman during an anti-government protest in the capital.

"We have footage of the killing," he said after visiting injured police personnel undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital this evening.

"Everyone saw how they killed a policeman. Even after the policeman fell, a Chhatra Dal leader stabbed him and hit in his head. We have footage of that. The policeman is dead. This scene has broken everyone's heart," said the minister.

"The BNP activists threw brickbats like it was raining. They tried to repeat the chaotic situation from 2014," he said.

"The BNP announced that it would bring 10 lakh people to the rally today. Their rally spread out to the chief justice's residence. The violence started when the BNP attacked an Awami League rally there. They didn't stop after the attack. They set two pickup vans on fire. They even entered the chief justice's residence," he said.

"The police cannot be passive at such moments. The police did their job in accordance with the law. They dispersed them," the home minister said.

The minister said the BNP activists used cocktails and brought sticks to the rally.

"They torched three vehicles," he said, adding that the police handled the situation with great patience.

He also said the BNP leaders and activists set fire to Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital.

"They set fire to ambulances and police installations. Some government buildings were also set on fire. They also set fire to the Judges Complex," he added.

He said the government would take action against those who set fire to vehicles and vandalised vehicles.