Chhatra Dal leader files case against 32 BCL activists

A Chhatra Dal leader has filed a case against 100 unidentified persons, citing the names of 32 Chhatra League leaders following Tuesday's clash between the two parties at Doyel Chattar in the High Court area of the capital.

The lawsuit alleges beatings, attempted murder, and theft of mobile phones and money.

Mansura Alam, a law student of Dhaka University and a member of the Convening Committee of Chhatra Dal, filed the case in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shanto Islam Mallik on Sunday against 100 unidentified people, including Central Chhatra League Vice-President Tilottama Sikder, Private University Secretary Al Amin Rahman and 32 others.

Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moudut Haldar told TBS regarding the matter, adding "The court has asked me to take cognizance of the case and submit an investigation report."

The case alleges that, on 26 May, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders and activists marched out of Doel Chattar on the occasion of a central programme announced earlier by the party. As the procession approached, the Central Committee of Chhatra League, Dhaka University Chhatra League, Chhatra League of different colleges and terrorists of different units launched a surprise attack on the procession of Chhatra Dal.

At one stage, when the leaders and activists of the Chhatra Dal took shelter in the vicinity of Dhaka University, the terrorists of the ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) entered Dhaka University premises and started attacking them with iron rods and locally made sharp weapons, and throwing brick chips at them randomly.

The statement further said that the BCL leaders led the attack. Many leaders and activists including Dhaka University student Mansura Alam were injured during the attack. When the accused Al Amin Rahman hit the plaintiff on the head with the stick in his hand, the plaintiff tried to save herself with her hand. Even then, another accused Rashed Ferdous Akash continued to hit her with the bamboo stick in his hand. Nazimuddin and Tilottama Sikder then hit the plaintiff Mansura Alam in different parts of the body with iron rods and bamboo sticks.

The plaintiff then tried desperately to save herself. Plaintiff's hands and various parts of her body were injured by the blows. At one stage, the plaintiff fell to the ground and the fourth and fifth accused of the case – Tilottama Sikder and Khadija Akhter Urmi snatched the gold chain and earrings from the neck of the plaintiff.

Earlier on 26 May at noon, when the Chhatra Dal tried to enter the Dhaka University campus, they were chased by Chhatra League activists at the High Court intersection. At one stage, in the face of the chase of the attackers, a section of Chhatra Dal leaders and activists entered the Supreme Court premises. Entering the premises, the attackers then beat the shelter-seekers.

Earlier, the BCL first attacked the leaders and activists of the Chhatra Dal in the TSC area of DU on 22 May evening over a statement made by the party's Central General Secretary Saif Mahmud about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Chhatra Dal arranged a press conference at TSC on 24 May to protest and explain Saif Mahmood's statement. The BCL recklessly attacked a procession of Chhatra Dal in front of the central Shaheed Minar on their way to the conference.

Dhaka University Shahidullah Hall Chhatra League President Zahidul Islam Zahid filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station on Friday, accusing 50-60 unidentified people, including 17 members of the Chhatra Dal.

Besides, Dhaka University authorities filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station in the same incident against 300-400 unnamed individuals.

Two of the three students arrested on Tuesday were sent to court yesterday in a case filed by the university. The police released one into the custody of his guardian as they could not find any involvement of the person arrested with the complaint.