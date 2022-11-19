Chhatra Dal leader dies as police allegedly open fire in Brahmanbaria

A Chhatra Dal leader has died after being shot allegedly by the police in Bancharampur upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Md Noyon, 22, breathed his last at Dhaka Medical College at 7:30pm Saturday (19 November), Bancharampur Upazila Chhatra Dal joint convener Shah Aziz Shaon told The Business Standard.

Besides, 10 BNP men and six police officials including Bancharampur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Noor A Alam were injured during the clash that took place on Saturday (19 November) afternoon.

Brahmanbaria BNP and its associate bodies brought out a rally and were distributing leaflets ahead of BNP's divisional rally in Cumilla, slated for 26 November.

Police prevented the rally and opened fire to control the situation during a chase and counter chase with the BNP men, local sources said.

Bancharampur Municipal Chhatra Dal member secretary Ataur Rahman said that they were distributing leaflets peacefully but police stopped their rally and arrested three BNP men.

When they tried to snatch the detainees, police attacked them leaving at least 10 BNP activists injured, he added.

Bancharampur police station officer in charge (OC) Nure Alam said, "We are investigating how Noyon was shot."

