Chhatra Dal brings out procession in Khilgaon in support of blockade

Chhatra Dal activists brought out a procession in support of the three-day-long nationwide blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties in front of Khilgaon police station on Thursday (2 November).

"Today is the last day of the three-day blockade. Chhatra Dal is determined to return the voting rights of the people under the leadership of national leader Tarique Rahman," said Chhatra Dal central leader Dr Awal, who led the procession.

BNP on 29 October announced nationwide blockades for three days starting 31 October to press home their one-point demand of immediate resignation of the government.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the fresh programme while speaking at a press conference.

Addressing the media briefing, Rizvi said the blockades will be organised to protest against today's detention of the party's General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir, the attacks on the 28 October citywide rallies and the killing of numerous party activists.

"Many of our leaders and activists are in prisons across the country. Many are victims of enforced disappearance or killed.

"Our leader Khaleda Zia is hospitalised in critical condition. They [government] are not allowing her better treatment abroad. She was denied medical attention," said the BNP leader.

The party has also called for the BNP chairperson and secretary general's immediate release.

Earlier on 29 October, Mirza Fakhrul and many of the party's senior leaders were detained by the police.