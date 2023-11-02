Chhatra Dal brings out procession in Khilgaon in support of blockade

Politics

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 08:45 am

Related News

Chhatra Dal brings out procession in Khilgaon in support of blockade

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 08:45 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chhatra Dal activists brought out a procession in support of the three-day-long nationwide blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties in front of Khilgaon police station on Thursday (2 November).

"Today is the last day of the three-day blockade. Chhatra Dal is determined to return the voting rights of the people under the leadership of national leader Tarique Rahman," said Chhatra Dal central leader Dr Awal, who led the procession.

BNP on 29 October announced nationwide blockades for three days starting 31 October to press home their one-point demand of immediate resignation of the government.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the fresh programme while speaking at a press conference.

Addressing the media briefing, Rizvi said the blockades will be organised to protest against today's detention of the party's General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir, the attacks on the 28 October citywide rallies and the killing of numerous party activists.

"Many of our leaders and activists are in prisons across the country. Many are victims of enforced disappearance or killed.

"Our leader Khaleda Zia is hospitalised in critical condition. They [government] are not allowing her better treatment abroad. She was denied medical attention," said the BNP leader.

The party has also called for the BNP chairperson and secretary general's immediate release.

Earlier on 29 October, Mirza Fakhrul and many of the party's senior leaders were detained by the police.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Chhtra Dal / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

1h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

15h | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

15h | Features
BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

17h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

13h | TBS Today
It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

14h | TBS World
After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

17h | TBS Science
Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

21h | TBS World