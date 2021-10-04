Chawkbazar by-poll: Chittagonian prefer candidates with clean images 

In the by-polls of Chawkbazar ward-16 in Chattogram municipality to be held next Thursday, the voters are in search of a squeaky-clean successor to Syed Golam Haider Mintu who was elected councillor for seven consecutive terms.

The ward was declared vacant after Mintu died on 18 March 2021.

"People in the area are looking for a worthy successor to Mintu Bhai. I hope the voters will choose a suitable candidate," said Mohammad Nazim Uddin, Chawkbazar Thana Awami League Organising Secretary and councillor candidate.

Kamrul Islam, a businessman from the Chawkbazar area, told The Business Standard there are some candidates with a clean image and he is hopeful that the voters will elect someone who will be beside them in times of need.

Kaiser Ahmed, who is contesting the by-poll with election symbol "lamp", told TBS, "I want to finish the work Mintu Bhai could not finish. I have been active in local politics and have worked for people for a long time. Hopefully, voters will not disappoint me."

"The candidates are all from the same area and familiar with each other. However, there are fears among the voters as some unwanted incidents have occurred," he added.

A total of 21 candidates – 20 from the ruling party – are contesting in the election. AKM Salahuddin Kausar is the only BNP candidate, though he is contesting as an independent candidate.

Two candidates are accused of extortion, leading a teenage gang, and aiding in terrorism, which has created a panic in the area.

According to data obtained from the election commission, there are three cases against Nur Mostafa Tinu over illegal possession of weapons and attempted murder. There are multiple allegations of extortion against Abdur Rauf.

In September 2019, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Tinu and seized six rounds of ammunition and foreign-made shotguns from his house. Besides, the city's detective police arrested Tinu with a state-of-the-art Chinese AK-22 rifle and magazine in 2003.

On the other hand, in 2017, Rauf allegedly vandalised a woman's house. There are also allegations against him and his aides of fighting and beating up three people, including a lawyer, and snatching cash and mobile phones in 2019. Earlier, he was arrested by the police in 2018 over an extortion case filed in 2015.

Mamtaz Khan, a former councillor of the reserved ward, is contesting as the only female candidate.

Jahangir Hossain, senior election officer and returning officer of the district, said, "The administration is taking all kinds of initiatives to conduct the election fairly and peacefully."

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (South) Vijay Basak said, "All candidates will be treated equally. If any candidate is involved in terrorist activities, he will be brought under the law."