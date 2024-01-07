Chattogram-6: Fazle Karim wins by 62.09% of total votes

ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, the current member of parliament, has won the elections by 62.09% of the total votes for Chattogram-6 constituency.

He got 2,21,572 votes against independent candidate Saifuzzaman Chowdhury who got only 3,159 votes.

The results were announced in the conference room of Chattogram District Administration and Returning Officer's office on Sunday (7 January) around 9:00 pm.

According to the returning officer, there were a total of 3.16 lakh voters for this constituency.

A total of 2.32 lakh votes were counted in 95 polling stations.

Of this, 1,637 votes were cancelled while 2.30 lakh votes were given.

The total voter turnout was 72.72%.

