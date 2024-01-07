Chattogram-6: Fazle Karim wins by 62.09% of total votes

Politics

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 09:22 pm

Related News

Chattogram-6: Fazle Karim wins by 62.09% of total votes

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 09:22 pm
Chattogram-6: Fazle Karim wins by 62.09% of total votes

ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, the current member of parliament, has won the elections by  62.09% of the total votes for Chattogram-6 constituency.

He got 2,21,572 votes against independent candidate Saifuzzaman Chowdhury who got only 3,159 votes. 

5 new AL candidates nominated in 16 Ctg constituencies

The results were announced in the conference room of Chattogram District Administration and Returning Officer's office on Sunday (7 January) around 9:00 pm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the returning officer, there were a total of 3.16 lakh voters for this constituency. 

A total of 2.32 lakh votes were counted in 95 polling stations. 

Of this, 1,637 votes were cancelled while 2.30 lakh votes were given. 

The total voter turnout was 72.72%.
 

Chattogram / 12th JS Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

One of the most noticeable updates to the X1 is its revamped exterior which exudes a tougher and more muscular presence than its predecessor. Photo: Akif Hamid

Navigating luxury: A test drive through the features of BMW’s updated X1

2h | Wheels
Photo: Nayem Ali

When cacophony faded into quietness

3h | Features
Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

10h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

1h | Videos
Business travel is declining due to online convenience

Business travel is declining due to online convenience

22m | Videos
Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

3h | Videos
Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

4h | Videos