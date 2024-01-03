Chattogram-16 MP Mostafizur gets bail in election code violation case

Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, Awami League nominated candidate and current MP of Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali), has been granted bail in a case filed for violating electoral code of conduct.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Deb's court granted the bail today (3 January).

"The MP appeared in court and applied for bail. The court granted him bail after hearing the petition," Mostafizur Rahman's lawyer SM Bazlur Rashid Mintu told The Business Standard.

Banshkhali Election Officer Muhammad Harun Mollah filed the case against Mostafizur on 26 December on charge of breaching election code of conduct.

The allegations stem from an incident on 30 November when Mostafizur Rahman entered the returning officer's office with a large group of supporters while submitting nomination papers, resulting in a massive showdown. This action was deemed a violation of the electoral code of conduct.

Furthermore, the MP reportedly physically assaulted a journalist who questioned whether his action was a violation of election code of conduct. The MP also later issued threats against the journalist's life.

Several other journalists were also injured during a scuffle during the incident.

Following the incident, one of the injured journalists filed a complaint with the returning officer.

Chittagong-16 constituency election inquiry committee Chairman and Joint District Judge Abu Salem Mohammad Noman investigated the complaint and submitted a report to the Election Commission on 3 December.

Based on the initial findings, the Election Commission later filed a case against Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury.