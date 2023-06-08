Chattogram-10 by-poll through EVM on 30 July

By-poll to the Chattogram-10 constituency - which became vacant with the death of former AL minister and lawmaker Afsarul Ameen - will take place on 30 July, announced the Election Commission today.

After an election commission meeting on Thursday (8 June) EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said that on 30 July by-polls to Chattogram-10 constituency will take place through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

Candidates have to submit the nomination forms online, he added.

The Chattogram 10 and Dhaka 17 by-elections will be observed by the Election Commission through CCTV cameras.

By-election to the Dhaka-17 constituency – which became vacant following the death of lawmaker and actor Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooq – will be held on 17 July.