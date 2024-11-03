Charmonai Pir urges President Shahabuddin to step down with honour

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) Ameer Syed Faizul Karim, popularly known as Charmonai Pir, speaks at an IAB rally in Bagerhat on 3 November. Photo: TBS

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) Ameer Syed Faizul Karim, popularly known as Charmonai Pir, has urged President Mohammed Shahabuddin to step down from his position with honour.

"Resign with honour. If not, we will force you to resign," he said at a IAB rally in Bagerhat today (3 November).

The IAB ameer also demanded to confiscate the illegal assets of all corrupt people, including Awami League men, and declare them ineligible for election.

He also called for introducing a proportional representation system in the next national election.

"Those who have been in power since independence have become dictators. If the Islamic parties can unite and form a platform, we hope that the formation of an Islamic state will be possible," Charmonai Pir said.