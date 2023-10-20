Charmonai Pir announces grand rally in Dhaka on 3 Nov

IAB Ameer Rezaul Karim addresses the gathering of students and youth at Baitul Mukarram South Gate on Friday. Photo: Courtesy

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB), led by Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, well-known as Charmonai Pir, has announced a grand rally in Dhaka on 3 November to demand the general election under a non-partisan government.

The party will also stage demonstrations at district and metropolitan city levels across the country on 27 October, IAB Ameer Rezaul Karim announced today.

He made the announcement at the students and youth gathering at Baitul Mukarram South Gate on Friday.