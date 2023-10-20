Charmonai Pir announces grand rally in Dhaka on 3 Nov

Politics

TBS Report
20 October, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 07:58 pm

Related News

Charmonai Pir announces grand rally in Dhaka on 3 Nov

TBS Report
20 October, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 07:58 pm
IAB Ameer Rezaul Karim addresses the gathering of students and youth at Baitul Mukarram South Gate on Friday. Photo: Courtesy
IAB Ameer Rezaul Karim addresses the gathering of students and youth at Baitul Mukarram South Gate on Friday. Photo: Courtesy

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB), led by Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, well-known as Charmonai Pir, has announced a grand rally in Dhaka on 3 November to demand the general election under a non-partisan government.

The party will also stage demonstrations at district and metropolitan city levels across the country on 27 October, IAB Ameer Rezaul Karim announced today.

He made the announcement at the students and youth gathering at Baitul Mukarram South Gate on Friday.

Bangladesh / Top News

Islami Andolan Bangladesh / Charmonai Peer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

10h | Mode
Rescuing the trafficked women was just the initial phase of the job. Now, the NGO will also have to work closely with both Bangladeshi and Indian governments to repatriate the rescued women to Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

1 message, 2 countries, a crime racket and 40 hours in-between: How an NGO official orchestrated the rescue of 7 trafficked women

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The eerie silence of big business when it comes to Israel-Palestine

16h | Panorama
Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

1d | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1d | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

1d | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

1d | TBS World