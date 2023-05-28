Chaos marks AL protest rally in Chattogram

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 09:31 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Two groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League locked in an altercation at a rally organised by Chattogram Awami League to protest against BNP Rajshahi district convener Abu Sayeed Chand's "death threat" to Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina.

The leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations, who attended the rally, appeared to be primarily focused on chanting slogans, displaying banners, and showcasing their loyalty to their respective leaders.

During the rally, as Chattogram city Awami League Vice President Khorshed Alam Sujon delivered his address, the followers of Jubo League leader Abu Mohammad Mohiuddin and Omargani MES College unit Chhatra Sangsad Vice President Wasim Uddin Chowdhury engaged in a dispute over slogans. This led to a heated exchange of words between the two groups.

City Awami League's Finance and Planning Affairs Secretary Wasika Ayesha Khan was the chief guest at the rally with its acting president Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury in the chair. The activists of local Awami League, Chhatra League, Jubo League and other associate bodies attended the rally held at Laldighi grounds on Sunday (28 May).

A barricade was set up around the stage to maintain discipline at the rally venue. However, supporters of Jubo League leader Helal Akbor Chowdhury breached the barricade, causing disruptions for the rally attendees who were trying to maintain a clear view of the leaders on the stage.

The followers of Helal Akbor and Wasim Uddin engaged in an altercation and threw chairs at each other at 5:40pm.

On the other hand, leaders and activists of the Omragani MES College Chhatra League occupied the left side of the stage, which had been specifically designated for the leaders and members of the Women's League.

Senior leaders in the rally tried to control the situation.

