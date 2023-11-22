Changed position on joining polls after failure in street movement: Ibrahim

Syed Ibrahim speaks at a press conference on the occasion of the launch of new political alliance Juktafront in Dhaka on 22 November 2023. Photo: UNB

Kalyan Party chairman Syed Mohammad Ibrahim on Wednesday said he changed his position on joining the election under the current government after having failed to get success in the street movement.

"We're not getting success in the movement against the current government…in the definite situation that emerged after October 28 (BNP's rally), I have to make a decision whether I will remain silent or I will take an alternative approach," he said.

Speaking at a press conference on the occasion of launching the new political alliance Juktafront, Ibrahim said he said he took the alternative position in a bid to try to raise his voice in Parliament if he gets a chance.

Facing a volley of questions from journalists about his changed position, the Kalyan party chief said it is difficult for the small parties to protect their existence, unlike the major ones. "This is the reality. So, I won't give any challenge."

In response to a question, he said their new political alliance wants to sit on the bench of the opposition party in the parliament to speak in favour of the country's people.

Ibrahim said sincere efforts of all parties, including Awami League and BNP are necessary to remove the errors in the current political system of Bangladesh.

He called upon the major parties and the international communities to arrange political talks in a congenial atmosphere to make a good decision in the interests of the nation.

"I did not say about the failure of BNP in the movement. But after October 28, the political movement has now reached a point where the situation needs to be reassessed…I earlier said I want the caretaker government. But what if the caretaker government is not installed? In reply I said either one should wait or try to participate with what is available. I now gave an opinion to be part of what we have," Ibrahim explained his present position.

He said he took the decision to join the election based on the prevailing political situation in the country.

Asked whether he took the decision to quit the one-point movement under any pressure, the Kalyan Party chief parried the question.

Ibrahim hoped that the election will be held in a fair and credible manner. "The government and the Election Commission will make every effort to this end. But it is not possible for me to guarantee it."

He said they have preparations to nominate candidates in 100 seats. "The candidates of our respective parties will participate in this election with their symbols given by the Election Commission during their registrations."

In response to another question, Ibrahim said he thinks a non-partisan caretaker government is still necessary to hold a credible election. "But because of the prevailing political situation, the caretaker system is not introduced. So, I had to take this decision (of going to the polls)."

Earlier, he announced the formation of 'Juktafront', a new political alliance of three parties registered with the Election Commission.

He said the new political platform of the Kalyan Party, a faction of Jatiya Party, led by MA Matin and Bangladesh Muslim League will join the upcoming national election slated for January 7.

With this announcement, Ibrahim left the 12-party alliance that has been carrying out simultaneous movement with BNP and other opposition parties for nearly a year to realise one-point demand that includes the resignation of the current government and holding the next election under a non-party neutral government.