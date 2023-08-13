Change is coming, rest assured: Mirza Fakhrul

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 04:23 pm

Change is coming, rest assured: Mirza Fakhrul

People of the country have woken up to the movement to restore democracy, he said

File photo
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said a change is forthcoming – in the political arena – and that the people will win.

"Rest assured, change is coming. This time, the people will win," Fakhrul said while speaking at a discussion meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity marking 54th birth anniversary of Arafat Rahman Koko, reports Bangla daily Samakal.

"This government has ruined not only the sports arena, but everything in the country. Universities across the country have vice chancellors without the necessary qualifications for their roles," Fakhrul said.

Mentioning that the Awami League would struggle to secure even 10 seats if the caretaker government was reinstated, he said, " People of the country have woken up to the movement to restore democracy. BNP believes in the people. We are very optimistic."

The BNP leader also said, "Arafat Rahman Koko was the victim of political vendetta because he was the youngest son of former President Ziaur Rahman and [BNP chairperson] Khaleda Zia. Had he not been their child, he might have been spared from the torment he had to endure."

Photo: Courtesy

