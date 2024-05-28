Chandanaish chairman aspirant's candidacy in limbo after Appellate Division stay

The Appellate Division has stayed a High Court order that imposed a three-month ban on listing Jashim Uddin as a defaulter in Bangladesh Bank's Credit Information Bureau (CIB) database thus validating his candidacy for the post of chairman in the upcoming Chandanaish upazila election in Chattogram.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim issued the stay order for eight weeks yesterday (27 May) after hearing a leave to appeal filed by Padma Bank, which sought to challenge the HC order.

In the current scenario, the candidacy of Jashim Uddin has become uncertain ahead of the election scheduled for tomorrow (29 May).

Jashim Uddin had previously sought to have his name removed from the Credit Information Bureau (CIB) database. On 27 March, he applied to the 5th Joint District Judge Court of Dhaka for this purpose, but the court denied his request. He then appealed against this decision to the High Court. On 3 April, the High Court imposed a three-month ban on listing his name as a defaulter in the CIB database.

Following the Supreme Court's stay order, Padma Bank requested the district election commission in writing to cancel Jashim Uddin's candidacy, citing him as a willful defaulter.

Abdullah Al Harun, head of Law at Padma Bank, said, "We have taken our case to the Supreme Court to recover dues from this defaulter. With the apex court staying the order that prevented the CIB from listing him as a defaulter, we have asked the Election Commission to cancel his candidacy."

Shahidul Islam Pramanik, the returning officer and additional district election officer of Chattogram confirmed that the Election Commission was notified of the development and will make the final decision in this regard.

Padma Bank's letter to the returning officer stated that Jashim Uddin Ahmed is a willful defaulter with an active case under the NI Act (cheque fraud) in the Finance Court. Additionally, arrest warrants and orders for property seizure have been issued against him.

"The defaulter obtained a three-month moratorium from the High Court on listing his name as a defaulter in the Credit Information Bureau (CIB) database. The bank challenged this rulling after which the Appellate Division has stayed the High Court order for eight weeks. Therefore, we seek your cooperation in reconsidering the cancellation of Jashim Uddin Ahmed's candidacy," reads the letter.

Earlier, on 26 May, Chattogram Money Loan Court Judge Mujahidur Rahman ordered the immediate arrest of Jashim Uddin after he was seen actively participating in upazila election campaigning despite having an arrest warrant issued against him in the default loan case.

Assistant bench of the money loan court, Rezaul Karim, said, "This chairman candidate owes two banks about Tk118 crore.

"In a case filed by one of the banks, the court has already issued three orders against him: one prohibiting him from leaving the country, second for his arrest, and the third for seizure of assets due to non-repayment of loans."

Despite significant debts to Padma Bank and Sonali Bank, Jashim Uddin falsely declared himself a non-defaulter in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

In his election affidavit, Jashim did mention loans of Tk60 crore from Padma Bank's Khatunganj branch and Tk11.63 crore from Sonali Bank's Motijheel branch but marked the defaulter section as "not applicable."

According to Padma Bank records, Jashim, owner of Jessica Trade International, obtained a loan of Tk60 crore from Padma Bank's Khatunganj branch in 2016, as working capital for a trading business.

Taken under the Cash Credit-Hypothecation category, the loan was to be repaid within a year after the end of the business. However, the repayment has not been made even after nearly 8 years.

In 2022, the bank had restructured the loan with full interest waiver, but Jashim has still not paid the amount as per the conditions. Currently, the outstanding amount is about Tk88 crore with interest.

On 28 July, 2020, Padma Bank filed a loan case (case Number-103/2020) against Jashim due to non-repayment of the loan. Later, on 29 January this year, the money loan court gave the verdict in the case where Jashim was asked to repay the loan with interest as he did not repay it even after restructuring.