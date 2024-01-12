Challenges before the govt are political, economic and diplomatic: Quader

File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: BSS
File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: BSS

 

The challenges before the new government are political, economic and diplomatic, said Awami General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday (12 January).

"These three challenges lie ahead. It is not so easy to protect Bangladesh from the repercussions of the global crisis in these three sectors," he said.

He was speaking to journalists before the new cabinet paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital on Friday.

"We have been able to hold a peaceful and fair election overcoming the crisis today. This has been possible for the magic touch of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

"There had never been flowers on our path. We had to cross a thorny path from birth," said the AL leader.

"We got independence under the leadership of Bangabandhu and under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, we will build Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu. The main target of the government is to implement the election manifesto of the party," he also said.

