Cent percent optimistic about winning election, says Shakib after casting vote

Awami League-nominated candidate for Magura-1, superstar cricketer Shakib Al Hasan said he is cent percent optimistic about winning the election.

He said this after casting his vote at Dari Magura Government Primary School center in the town at 8:01 am.

The voter turnout was poor in the morning due to winter but the number of voters may increase in the afternoon, said the election officials concerned at different polling stations.

Five candidates are contesting the polls from Magura-1 constituency.

A total of 4,00,485 people are expected to exercise their franchise in the constituency.

Magura Deputy Commissioner and returning officer Abu Naser Beg, said six-tier security measures have been taken to hold the election in a free and peaceful manner.

A total of 5,068 members of Army, BGB, Rab, police and Ansar have been deployed and alongside it 23 executive magistrates and judicial magistrate are performing duties.