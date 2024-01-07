Cent percent optimistic about winning election, says Shakib after casting vote

Politics

UNB
07 January, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 04:36 pm

Related News

Cent percent optimistic about winning election, says Shakib after casting vote

Shakib Al Hasan said he is cent percent optimistic about winning the election

UNB
07 January, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 04:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Awami League-nominated candidate for Magura-1, superstar cricketer Shakib Al Hasan said he is cent percent optimistic about winning the election.

He said this after casting his vote at Dari Magura Government Primary School center in the town at 8:01 am.

The voter turnout was poor in the morning due to winter but the number of voters may increase in the afternoon, said the election officials concerned at different polling stations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Five candidates are contesting the polls from Magura-1 constituency.

A total of 4,00,485 people are expected to exercise their franchise in the constituency.

Magura Deputy Commissioner and returning officer Abu Naser Beg, said six-tier security measures have been taken to hold the election in a free and peaceful manner.

A total of 5,068 members of Army, BGB, Rab, police and Ansar have been deployed and alongside it 23 executive magistrates and judicial magistrate are performing duties.

Bangladesh

12th JS Polls / Bangladesh / Shakib al Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

When cacophony faded into quietness

49m | Features
Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

7h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

7h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

24m | Videos
Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

59m | Videos
Sheikh Hasina - hopeful to form the government again

Sheikh Hasina - hopeful to form the government again

2h | Videos
The reaction of celebrities by voting

The reaction of celebrities by voting

2h | Videos