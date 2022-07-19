CEC's remarks prove fair election not possible under party govt: BNP

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 02:25 pm

TBS Report

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 02:25 pm
CEC&#039;s remarks prove fair election not possible under party govt: BNP

The recent remarks of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal prove that a free and fair election is not possible under a party government, said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

"CEC Kazi Habibul Awal's remarks, 'Stand with rifles if someone stands with a sword,' proves our claim about the lack of a fair election environment in the country," the party said during s virtual meeting of its national standing committee on Monday (18 July). 

"BNP has always been saying that under the party government, especially the Awami League government, no election commission can conduct an impartial, free and acceptable election. The only way to solve the crisis is to hold elections under a non-partisan neutral government. The Election Commission has expressed its helplessness in not being able to stop the coercion. It has been proven how powerless the Election Commission is under this government," the party said. 

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman chaired the meeting. Members of the BNP's national standing committee were present in the meeting. 

During the meeting, BNP condemned the attack on the Hindu community in Narail. 

The party also expressed concern over the crash of a Ukrainian cargo plane carrying weapons from Serbia to Bangladesh. 

It also opposed the decision to hike water prices in Dhaka by 5%. 

