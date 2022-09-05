CEC wants active role of political parties for balanced elections     

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Monday called for active participation of all political parties to ensure a level playing field during the national elections.

"We want to hold an inclusive election, not a wishy-washy one," he remarked while exchanging views at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area.

"Active and participatory elections bring balance by ensuring healthy competition," he explained adding that political parties are responsible for creating such balance.

Noting that the election commission will not force anyone to participate, CEC Habibul Awal requested all parties concerned to trust and assist the commission.

About BNP, Awal said, "We have no jurisdiction to interfere in their political strategy. We have no objection from our side regarding what they want. However, we will not force anyone to vote."

The CEC today held dialogues with two political parties as scheduled.