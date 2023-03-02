CEC urges political parties to resolve their issues and take part in elections

Politics

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 03:11 pm

Related News

CEC urges political parties to resolve their issues and take part in elections

"We have repeatedly urged to them (political parties) to come and participate in the elections. If there is a difference of opinion, try to resolve it. The EC can not mediate. We humbly ask all political parties to participate in the elections," Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 03:11 pm
CEC urges political parties to resolve their issues and take part in elections

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said that the Election Commission (EC) will not mediate between the political parties and urged them to resolve their issues and participate in the elections.

"We have repeatedly urged to them (political parties) to come and participate in the elections. If there is a difference of opinion, try to resolve it. The EC can not mediate. We humbly ask all political parties to participate in the elections. Bring balance in the polling stations by contesting the elections; through that impartiality and accuracy will be established in the polling station," The CEC said while participating in a procession organised on the occasion of National Voter's Day on Thursday (2 March). 

Regarding the low voter turnout at the centres, CEC said, "My colleagues have already informed us that voter turnout has been low. However, the overall turnout hasn't been low. Voter turnout has been low in some polls."

"When the elections are highly competitive, voter turnout is higher. The voter turnout at the by-elections was slightly lower as there is only 10 months left before the national elections. In reality, the by-polls were not competitive," he added. 

"You have seen the union council polls, but the turnout was satisfactory and it was done in EVMs. Although the EVM voting was said to be slow, there was also a good turnout. We hope that the polls will be competitive in the future, and I am hopeful that the attendance will be fair."

CEC also said, "Voter turnout may be low due to various reasons. It may have been due to weather, may be due to natural disasters, may be due to winter. But what is important is whether the voters came to the centres or not, whether they faced any obstacles or not, whether they were able to vote or not, that is important to us."

"The responsibility of bringing voters to the centre is first of all, the voters' own. If there is a political contest, then the political parties have a responsibility as well. They have to fulfill that responsibility. Election Commission will organise the vote. We will supply your ballot paper, supply voting box. We strictly ask law enforcement agencies to ensure law and order around the polling stations," Kazi Habibul Awal said. 

"The responsibility is never solely of the Election Commission," he further said. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Election Commission (EC) / Chief Election Commissioner / CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

5h | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

18h | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

5h | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

1d | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod