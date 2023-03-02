CEC urges political parties to resolve their issues and take part in elections

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said that the Election Commission (EC) will not mediate between the political parties and urged them to resolve their issues and participate in the elections.

"We have repeatedly urged to them (political parties) to come and participate in the elections. If there is a difference of opinion, try to resolve it. The EC can not mediate. We humbly ask all political parties to participate in the elections. Bring balance in the polling stations by contesting the elections; through that impartiality and accuracy will be established in the polling station," The CEC said while participating in a procession organised on the occasion of National Voter's Day on Thursday (2 March).

Regarding the low voter turnout at the centres, CEC said, "My colleagues have already informed us that voter turnout has been low. However, the overall turnout hasn't been low. Voter turnout has been low in some polls."

"When the elections are highly competitive, voter turnout is higher. The voter turnout at the by-elections was slightly lower as there is only 10 months left before the national elections. In reality, the by-polls were not competitive," he added.

"You have seen the union council polls, but the turnout was satisfactory and it was done in EVMs. Although the EVM voting was said to be slow, there was also a good turnout. We hope that the polls will be competitive in the future, and I am hopeful that the attendance will be fair."

CEC also said, "Voter turnout may be low due to various reasons. It may have been due to weather, may be due to natural disasters, may be due to winter. But what is important is whether the voters came to the centres or not, whether they faced any obstacles or not, whether they were able to vote or not, that is important to us."

"The responsibility of bringing voters to the centre is first of all, the voters' own. If there is a political contest, then the political parties have a responsibility as well. They have to fulfill that responsibility. Election Commission will organise the vote. We will supply your ballot paper, supply voting box. We strictly ask law enforcement agencies to ensure law and order around the polling stations," Kazi Habibul Awal said.

"The responsibility is never solely of the Election Commission," he further said.