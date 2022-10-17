CEC satisfied with Zila Parishad elections

Chief Election Commission (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has expressed satisfaction with the polling environment in the nationwide Zila Parishad elections. He also said that no untoward incident took place anywhere.

Kazi Habibul Awal made the remarks after reviewing the CCTV footage of various poll centres from the Election Commission building in Agargaon of the capital on Monday (17 October).

The election commission officers sat in the control room of the EC building from 9am.

Around 1400 hidden cameras have been installed in 925 polling booths of 462 polling stations. Whose control was in the control room. Officials analysed the situation by seeing it on the big monitor. The commission said that it did not find any irregularities in this phase.

60 thousand 866 representatives voted in this election. CEC expressed satisfaction with the whole situation.

In this election, 92 people contested for the post of chairman, 1485 people contested for the post of member, and 603 people contested for the post of reserved women member.

In a press release signed by EC Joint Secretary (Public Relations) SM Asaduzzaman, it is said that the authorities are asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the upazila headquarters of the respective polling stations in order to keep the CC cameras and EVMs functioning properly and so that the voters can cast their votes properly.

The EC said that 26 chairmen, 18 women members and 65 general members were elected unopposed in the Zila Parishad elections.

Chapainawabganj and Noakhali Zila Parishad elections have been postponed on the direction of the court. All the candidates in Bhola and Feni districts were elected unopposed. As a result, no polls were held in any of these two districts.