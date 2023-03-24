CEC invites BNP for view exchange meeting

Politics

TBS Report
24 March, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 11:04 am

Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Habibul Awal has invited the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) a view exchange meeting with the Election Commission. 

A letter was sent to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in this regard on Wednesday, Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib told the media on Thursday (23 March).

The letter added that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir can bring other leaders of his party with him at the meeting as well as leaders of political parties that share same views as BNP.

However, the letter did not mention any specific date.

The commission said that the meeting will be held whenever BNP decides to.

