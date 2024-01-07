Casting fake votes in Khagrachhari: 4 sentenced to six-month jail

Politics

UNB
07 January, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 03:43 pm

Related News

Casting fake votes in Khagrachhari: 4 sentenced to six-month jail

The convicts are Md Zahid Hossain, Md Shawkat Miah, Md Phul Miah, and Md Halim

UNB
07 January, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 03:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Four people were sentenced to six months imprisonment each on Sunday for casting fake votes at Bara Panchari Government Primary School in Panchari upazila.

Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Ahmed Hasan handed down the sentence through a mobile court in the morning.

The convicts are Md Zahid Hossain, 19, Md Shawkat Miah, 21, Md Phul Miah, 21, and Md Halim, 21. All of them are residents of the Fatema Nagar area of Panchari, said Panchari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anjan Das.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They were arrested while casting fake votes at Bara Panchhari Government Primary School.

Bangladesh

12th JS Polls / Bangladesh / Khagrachhari / Fake Votes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

3h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

3h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

21h | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

17h | Videos
Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

16h | Videos
Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

20h | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

21h | Videos