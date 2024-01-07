Casting fake votes in Khagrachhari: 4 sentenced to six-month jail

Four people were sentenced to six months imprisonment each on Sunday for casting fake votes at Bara Panchari Government Primary School in Panchari upazila.

Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Ahmed Hasan handed down the sentence through a mobile court in the morning.

The convicts are Md Zahid Hossain, 19, Md Shawkat Miah, 21, Md Phul Miah, 21, and Md Halim, 21. All of them are residents of the Fatema Nagar area of Panchari, said Panchari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anjan Das.

They were arrested while casting fake votes at Bara Panchhari Government Primary School.