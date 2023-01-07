Court order against Tarique,Zubaida vindictive: BNP

Politics

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 06:27 pm

The BNP said today the court's order to confiscate moveable and immovable properties of BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman seems "vindictive".

"The court's order is solely aimed to destroy the morale of party activists and the public by harassing Tarique and his wife with conspiratorial, false and fictitious cases," BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain made the remarks at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan headquarters Saturday (7 January).

The verdict comes at a time when BNP is conducting a mass movement, against the government, under the leadership of Tarique, he added.

"Although Zubaida is not involved with politics," he continued, "a case was filed against her as she is a member of the Zia family," he said.

Furthermore, Khandaker Mosharraf demanded the court order be withdrawn.

Earlier, on 5 January, a Dhaka court ordered police to confiscate moveable and immovable properties of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

According to the case description, on 26 September in 2007, the ACC lodged the case with Kafrul Police Station for amassing properties worth Tk4,81,53,561 through illegal means and concealing information in wealth statements.

BNP / Tarique Rahman / Zubaida Rahman / court / Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

