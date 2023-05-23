Cars, buses vandalised as police and BNP clash near Dhaka Science Lab

Politics

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 07:41 pm

Related News

Cars, buses vandalised as police and BNP clash near Dhaka Science Lab

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 07:41 pm

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

A clash ensued between BNP men and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police after the party brought out an anti-government procession in the capital's Science Lab area.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

At least 30 vehicles, including BRTC buses, were vandalised during the clash.

Police arrested 15 people from the scene, lobbed tear gas canisters and charged batons to bring the situation under control.

Sharif Mohammad Faruquzzaman, assistant commissioner of New Market zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said the law enforcers had to retaliate as the BNP protesters were being violent.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

The incident took place around 4pm on Tuesday when police tried to block the BNP procession near the City College on Mirpur Road.

Police took position near the Science Lab intersection and put up a barricade on the road. When the BNP activists tried to break through the barricade, they engaged in a scuffle with the police. 

BNP activists pelted bricks at the police and later set fire to a BRTC bus.

Ashraf Hussain, deputy commissioner of Ramna division, said the BNP leaders carried out attacks on police without any provocation, leaving a number of police personnel injured.

Meanwhile, BNP's media cell claimed that BNP central committee member Sheikh Rabiul Alam was detained from the spot.

Ashraf Hussain told the TBS that police made several arrests on the spot.

On Monday, the BNP Dhaka Metropolitan South unit brought out the procession as part of a pre-scheduled programme to protest the arrests and cases against its activists, the rise in commodity prices, and the issue of load shedding.

As the day progressed, BNP activists began to gather in the capital's Dhanmondi and its surrounding areas.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, BNP standing committee member, attended the programme as the chief guest.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

Additional law enforcement personnel were deployed in the area to watch over the march programme.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

9h | Panorama
Photo: Maruf Raihan and Plural Works

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

8h | Habitat
Photo: Hindustan Times

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

10h | Habitat
Infographic: TBS

Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

7h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

1d | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

1d | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss