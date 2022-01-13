Caretaker govt will never come back: Hanif

Politics

BSS
13 January, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 06:40 pm

Related News

Caretaker govt will never come back: Hanif

"BNP was born in cantonment and it is a party consisted of the parasites," he said

BSS
13 January, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 06:40 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Mahbubul Alam Hanif here today said unconstitutional government like caretaker government will never come again in the country. 

He said this while replying to questions of local journalists at his residence in PTI road in the town this noon. 

"BNP was born in cantonment and it is a party consisted of the parasites," he said.

Hanif said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will not get benefit from their movement on caretaker government issue. 

District Awami League leaders were present. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League / Mahbubul Alam Hanif / Caretaker Government / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Shell’s shareholders have not asked many questions about taxes. They should. Photo: Bloomberg

Shell's tax-free days in the Bahamas are numbered

3h | Panorama
Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

6h | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

8h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

3h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

4h | Videos
Low priced shoe market

Low priced shoe market

6h | Videos
Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike