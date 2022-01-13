Caretaker govt will never come back: Hanif

Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Mahbubul Alam Hanif here today said unconstitutional government like caretaker government will never come again in the country.

He said this while replying to questions of local journalists at his residence in PTI road in the town this noon.

"BNP was born in cantonment and it is a party consisted of the parasites," he said.

Hanif said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will not get benefit from their movement on caretaker government issue.

District Awami League leaders were present.