Caretaker govt system destroyed by BNP: Awami League tells EU delegation

Politics

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 09:56 pm

Caretaker govt system destroyed by BNP: Awami League tells EU delegation

Awami League assured the EU that a free, impartial and fair polling is possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 09:56 pm
Caretaker govt system destroyed by BNP: Awami League tells EU delegation

The BNP has destroyed the country's caretaker government system, said leaders of the Awami League International Affairs sub-committee during a meeting with the European Union's six-member Election Exploratory Mission.

The ruling party's four-member sub-committee, including Shammi Ahmed, international secretary of Awami League, former Ambassador M Zamir, chairman of international sub-committee, attended a meeting with the delegation at EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley's residence in Gulshan on Monday.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Awami League International Secretary Shammi Ahmed said, "We have assured the EU delegation that a free, fair and impartial polling is possible solely under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

According to party sources, the EU representatives highlighted the importance of participatory elections in the meeting. Responding to which, the Awami League members said there is no obstacle in BNP participating in the election. 

EU wants credible election in Bangladesh: Obaidul Quader

The EU delegation's key meeting with the Awami League will be held on 15 July, led by Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

 

