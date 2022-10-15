Caretaker govt issue will be settled on street: Fakhrul

Photo: TBS
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has warned the ruling Awami League saying that the matter of caretaker government will be settled on the street.  

He called upon the BNP activists to remain steadfast in their vow not to let the blood of the slain activists go in vain.

"The next national election should be held under the caretaker government, otherwise the matter will be decided on the streets," Fakhrul said in his speech at the BNP divisional rally in Mymensingh on Saturday (15 October).

The mass rally was held to protest the increase in the prices of commodities including fuel oil and the death of BNP workers by police and miscreants, attacks and false cases against party men. 

He also demanded the withdrawal of all "false" cases against BNP activists and the release of jailed ones.

Referring to the scarcity of vehicles, he said that the government has issued an undeclared curfew to prevent the activists from joining the rally.  

"The BNP activists still participated, overcoming all obstacles."  

He said, "the Awami League has repeatedly destroyed democracy.  Dictatorship has been introduced by the ruling party in the name of democracy.

"The Gaibandha by-election has proved that no election will be fair under a party government.  The ban on gatherings and processions should be withdrawn immediately.  People have woken up. We will force the government to resign."

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / BNP rally

Comments

