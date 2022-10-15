Caretaker govt issue to be settled on street: Fakhrul

The BNP reiterated its demand of a caretaker government to oversee the upcoming polls while the party's secretary general asked the ruling Awami League regime to step down at a rally in Mymensingh Saturday (15 October).

All through the day, inter-district buses to Mymensingh were off the road amid an "unannounced transport strike", causing miseries to people.

"The government must quit and dissolve the parliament by forming a non-party neutral government, otherwise the issue will be settled on the street. A fresh election commission will be constituted under the neutral government to conduct a credible election for establishing a government and a parliament of the people," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He warned that if the government does not accept their demand of a neutral caretaker government, "we along with the people of the country will force the government to quit".

The BNP leader demanded that the government must free Khaleda Zia, the party chief, without any condition and withdraw all political cases against the opposition leaders and activists.

Fakhrul also urged the government to lift all restrictions on democratic programmes like rallies and processions.

BNP leaders alleged that an "undeclared transport strike" was imposed in Mymensingh and its adjoining districts from Saturday morning to prevent opposition leaders and activists from joining the rally.

"Despite the undeclared transport strike, party leaders and activists participated overcoming all obstacles," Mirza Fakhrul said, adding, "The Awami League has repeatedly destroyed democracy and introduced dictatorship in the name of democracy."

Inter-district bus transports to the Mymensingh area were stopped since morning, causing severe sufferings for thousands of passengers. Mymensingh-bound buses were seen parked at Tejgaon-Mohakhali road leading to traffic congestions.

Bus owners and transport workers, however, claimed they know nothing about the suspended inter-district bus transport to the Greater Mymensingh area.

Momtaz Uddin, president of Mymensingh District Motor Owners Association, said, "We did not stop any transport. One can voluntarily stop their buses."

Visiting the bus stands in Mymensing's Patgudam, Trishal and Mahkanda, it was seen that no bus left the stations.

BNP's Mymensingh Divisional Organising Secretary Emran Saleh Prince said, "They adopted this strategy to prevent the mass upsurge. But, it will fail and we will hold the biggest rally in memory."

Mirza Fakhrul said the people of Mymensingh established their right to hold rallies overcoming all adversities like the explosion of crude bombs, firing of gunshots and efforts of sticks-wielding ruling party 'cadres'.

"It's a great victory. The brave people of Mymensingh have demonstrated that they're ready to make any kind of sacrifice for protecting democracy," he said.

"After passing Gazipur on our way to Mymensingh from Dhaka, it seemed a hartal or curfew was imposed as the roads were free of vehicles. Only some small trucks were seen carrying our leaders and activists. The golden boys from the Chhatra League took position on the roads with rods and sticks…our boys drove them away," Fakhrul told the rally.

He said their party leaders and activists, who are arranging the rally overcoming all odds, have sent out a message that the people of Bangladesh will no longer bow down to any obstacles.

"People are not afraid of government threats anymore. Awami League will be swept away by the turbulent wave of the movement," he said, blaming the government for stealing thousands of crores in the name of development.

Referring to the Election Commission's decision to cancel the Gaibandha by-poll, Fakhrul said it has been proved that no election will be fair under the ruling party government.

Although there was no untoward incident at the rally, it was reported that four people including a policeman and general secretary of Ward 13 Awami League, Sheikh Masum, were injured in BNP activists' confrontation with the local Awami League in the city's Krishnachura square on their way back after the rally.

A man was hacked and injured on the suspicion that he was going to a BNP rally in Gafargaon upazila of Mymensingh. The incident took place at Uthuri intersection of Gafargaon upazila around 11 o'clock on Saturday.

The injured person was identified as Mubarak Hossain (33), a Netrokona resident, who works as a labourer in various community centres during wedding ceremonies.

There were also allegations that Chhatra League and Jubo League leaders and activists attacked BNP leaders and activists centring the divisional assembly of BNP.

The incident took place in front of the house of BNP's former state minister AKM Mosharraf Hossain in the Town Hall area of ​​Mymensingh city on Friday night. A local BNP source claimed that three people were injured in the attack.

In addition, the central leaders of the party have alleged that the leaders and workers of the ruling party attacked the leaders and workers of BNP at least 6 places on the way to the rally venue. They further claimed that at least 15 people were injured.

As part of the BNP's planned divisional programmes protesting price hike of daily essentials and fuels, the death of five party men, and demanding unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Mymensingh city unit BNP organised the rally in the Polytechnic Institute field with the participation of thousands of their activists and leaders.

A chair preserved for the chief guest of the rally was vacant on the stage in honour of Khaleda Zia. Mymensingh city unit BNP convener Professor AKM Shafiqul Islam presided over the rally, also attended by top central leaders.

Saturday's rally in Mymensingh was the second divisional rally by the BNP as the first one was held in Chattogram last Wednesday.

BNP is scheduled to conclude their divisional rallies through a mass gathering in the capital on 10 December.